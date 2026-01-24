Engineering students urged to become road safety crusaders

As part of the National Road Safety Month initiative, the Telangana Transport Department, in collaboration with the NSS Cell of UCESTH, JNTUH, organised a Road Safety Awareness Programme for engineering students at the UGC MMTC Auditorium today.

The programme was presided over by Narasimha Reddy, Principal of UCESTH. Joint Transport Commissioner Ramesh, who attended as the Chief Guest, emphasised the critical importance of road safety and urged students to become Road Safety Champions by cultivating healthy driving etiquette and discipline.

South Zone RTO Ravinder presented sobering accident statistics during the session, noting that nearly 18 per cent of road accidents in both India and Telangana occur due to overspeeding. He stressed that such tragic incidents are entirely preventable if drivers strictly adhere to prescribed speed limits.

Further highlighting the risks faced by young drivers, Hyderabad Central Zone RTO Purushottam Reddy pointed to the alarming rise in cases of driving without helmets, using mobile phones while behind the wheel, and overspeeding. He reiterated that the most effective way to reduce road fatalities is through the strict adherence to established safety rules.

Kukatpally MVI Srinu Babu also attended the event, which featured a brief video presentation illustrating the nature and severe consequences of road accidents to reinforce the message. The session concluded with students collectively taking the Road Safety Pledge, committing themselves to responsible and safe driving practices. The programme ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Saida Naik, the NSS Coordinator for UCESTH.