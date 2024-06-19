Enhance seats in KG BV schools, poor people urges the Collector

Gadwal: In Jogulamba Gadwal district, the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) is facing an issue where only 40 seats are available for girls, but this year around 55 to 60 students are seeking admission. Due to limited resources and government policies, only 40 girls can be accommodated, leaving the rest without a place. Consequently, many of these girls are being forced to return to farm work as they cannot secure a seat at the school. This situation underscores the need for increased capacity and resources at KGBV schools to ensure all interested students can receive an education and avoid child labor.

Addressing this issue requires the government to reassess and potentially expand the capacity of KGBV schools, ensuring that no child is left without an educational opportunity due to logistical constraints.

Many parents in Jogulamba Gadwal district are accusing the government of neglecting the need to establish more Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools, ideally two per mandal. Despite the government's claims of prioritizing girls' education, the lack of available seats in KGBV schools has led to widespread discontent. Parents argue that while the government's rhetoric emphasizes the importance of educating girls, the reality is that many girls are being turned away due to insufficient capacity.

With the establishment of KGBV schools, there has been a significant increase in interest among girls to pursue education. However, the failure to increase the number of seats has left many female students disappointed and disheartened. In response to the growing demand, the government has begun setting up additional classes and sections to accommodate more female students in KGBV schools. Nonetheless, the need for a more permanent solution, such as establishing additional KGBV schools, remains a pressing concern to ensure all girls in the district have access to education.

MPP Vijay Kumar has advocated for an increase in the number of seats at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) school in Gattu Mandal, Gadwal. He submitted a petition to Collector Santosh on Wednesday, highlighting that 135 applicants to KGBV have been asked to seek admission elsewhere due to a lack of available seats. Additionally, he proposed the establishment of another KGBV and a BC girls' hostel in the mandal. He urged the government to take action on this issue to promote girls' education.