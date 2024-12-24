  • Menu
Ensure 100% enrolment of women into SHGs, urges Collector

Ensure 100% enrolment of women into SHGs, urges Collector
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to ensure 100% enrolment of women who are not yet part of self-help groups (SHGs) into such groups.

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to ensure 100% enrolment of women who are not yet part of self-help groups (SHGs) into such groups.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Nagarkurnool Collectorate on Monday, the Collector guided MPDOs, DPMs, APOs, ECs, APMs, CCs, and other Rural Development staff regarding the implementation of various government schemes aimed at empowering women.

The Collector emphasized that the state government is always supportive of women, providing loans through SHGs and other initiatives. He urged women to utilise the schemes effectively to become financially independent, stating that when one woman in a household achieves economic growth, it positively impacts the entire family and inspires others in the community.

sidekick