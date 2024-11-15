Ensure farmers don’t incur losses in paddy sale: Jupalli

Nizamabad: DistrictIn-Charge Minister and State Excise and Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao emphasised that the government is taking comprehensive measures to ensure that farmers do not incur any losses during the sale of their crops.

On Thursday, the minister, along with local MLAs, conducted a whirlwind tour of Nizamabad district. They visited paddy procurement centres in Mentrajpalli, Dichpalli Mandal, Perkit, Armur Mandal, and Thanakalan, Edapalli Mandal, to inspect the paddy procurement process at the ground level.

The minister checked the facilities available for farmers at the procurement centres and personally measured the moisture content of the paddy using a moisture meter. He interacted with farmers to enquire about any issues they might be facing and reviewed the records of paddy collected from farmers.

Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao instructed that farmers should be provided with receipts containing all details, including the support price, bonus, type of paddy, quantity collected, and the total amount payable in the form of a bill, immediately after the paddy is procured. He emphasised that receipts should be issued to farmers before transporting the paddy from the procurement centre to rice mills to prevent any losses due to deductions at the mills.

The minister also mentioned that the government is paying a minimum support price of Rs 2,320 per quintal for A-grade paddy and an additional Rs 500 bonus for fine paddy.

He assured farmers that there is no need for any doubts regarding the process. He instructed officials to conduct prompt weigh-ins at procurement centres to avoid delays and ensure quick tab entries for bill payments.

Minister J Krishna Rao criticised the previous government for incurring Rs 8 lakh crore in debts during its ten-year rule, compared to Rs 60,000 crore in debts by Congress and TDP governments over 75 years.

He mentioned that the current government, led by CM Revanth Reddy, is paying Rs 6,000 crore in interest every month. Despite severe financial burden, the government is implementing promises such as free electricity, free bus travel for women, Rs 500 cooking gas, and crop loan waivers for farmers. He assured that eligible farmers would benefit from the Rythu Bharosa scheme and that the government is committed to constructing 3500 houses in each constituency under the Indiramma housing scheme.