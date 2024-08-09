Ensure Hyd gets quality power: Bhatti to electricity staff

Hyderabad : Emphasising that Hyderabad was getting massive investment from multi-national companies in the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the US, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed the staff of the electricity department to ensure the city received a quality power supply.

The Energy Minister said that Hyderabad was an ideal destination for investments, and globally renowned companies and institutions are coming forward to invest here. During a review meeting with electricity department staff under GHMC limits, Bhatti said that an action plan was being prepared to keep consumers informed about the power supply in their areas.

Hence, staff should work hard and then publicise their work. “MNCs were interested in making investments in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other service sectors. The review meeting was held to alert the electricity department staff about the precautionary measures to be taken in view of the rainy season and strong winds that could snap power lines,” he said, while briefing the media later.

The 1912 helpline set up to serve power consumers would be given wide publicity. The electricity department helpline services would be extended on the lines of the 108 helpline. “People are not able to endure power failure even for a short duration, and the electricity department staff should step up their services in line with changing times,” he added.