Ensure no inconvenience to bus passengers: MLA

Shadnagar: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar advised RTC regional manager Santosh Kumar to ensure that RTC buses run via bus stand without causing difficulties to passengers.

The MLA met with the RTC RM and staff at his camp office in the town on Wednesday. On this occasion, the MLA pointed out that most buses bypass Shadnagar town and travel via the bypass route, causing difficulties to passengers.

He requested RTC RM Santosh Kumar to take measures to ensure that buses travel via the Shadnagar bus stand instead of the bypass route.

He mentioned that many people travel to places like Hyderabad for jobs and other purposes. Passengers face hardships as buses travel directly via the bypass route when they need to return to Shadnagar town.

He urged the RTC RM to take appropriate action to resolve the issue. Responding to this, RTC RM assured that efforts will be made to run buses via the Shadnagar bus stand. The meeting was attended by Market Committee Vice Chairman Babar Khan, Ibrahim, Krishna Reddy, Baswam, Chendi Tirupathi Reddy, Mubarak, and others.