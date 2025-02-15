Ensure No Water Shortage for Nallamala Chenchus – Mission Bhagiratha DE Hemalatha

Nagarkurnool: With summer approaching, Mission Bhagiratha Achampet DE Hemalatha conducted a field visit to various Chenchu tribal settlements in Nallamala to assess drinking water availability and ensure necessary arrangements are in place.

During the inspection, the team visited Appapur Chenchu Penta, Borapur Chenchu Penta, and Pullaiahpally Chenchu Penta, evaluating water storage levels and identifying any shortages. Hemalatha stated that officials are closely monitoring the situation and will take proactive measures to prevent water scarcity.

Additionally, Quality Control Lab staff accompanied the team to test the potability and safety of drinking water in these areas. The DE interacted with the Chenchu community to gather feedback and address their concerns.

Officials E. Sudhakar Singh and A. Akbar Basha were also present during the visit.