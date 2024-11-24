Ensure participation of all farmers in conference: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be attending the concluding day of three-day ‘Rythu Sadassu’ part of Victory Celebrations of People’s Government to be held on November 30.

The farmers’ exhibition in Mahbubnagar beginning from November 28 will be showcasing the latest technology in farming. During a review meeting at his residence in Jubilee Hills, CM along with Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao ordered the officials to make proper arrangements to ensure the participation of all farmers of the State in the farmers conference in Mahbubnagar. The officials have been asked to make necessary arrangements for successful conduct of the meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to organise the farmers conference to create awareness among the farming community and not as a public meeting. The review meeting discussed the stalls which will be set up by Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Departments at the venue of the farmers conference. The stalls will be equipped to educate the farmers about the advanced farming methods and new technologies adopted in the agriculture sector. New crop varieties, developed by the university, innovations in oil palm companies and innovative products launched by various companies and its benefits to the farmers will also be displayed in the stalls. Advanced equipment, electric tractors, drones, etc will be kept ready for demonstration in the farmers meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that a 3-day farmers’ meeting should be organised to create awareness among the farmers and not confine to only visiting of the farmers on November 30.

All the stalls will be opened from November 28. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to organise the farmers conference in such a manner the Telangana farmers acquire knowledge about the changes happening in agricultural practices in the country.