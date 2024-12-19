Ensure PM-KISAN Benefits Reach Eligible Farmers – Collector Badavath Santosh

NagarKurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized the need to ensure that eligible farmers in the district receive the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the District Agriculture Department on Thursday at the Nagarkurnool Collectorate, the Collector highlighted the objective of the PM-KISAN scheme. He stated that the scheme aims to provide a minimum income support of ₹6,000 per year to all small and marginal farmers. Under the scheme, every farmer family owning cultivable land, regardless of the size of their landholding, is entitled to receive ₹6,000 annually as financial support.

The Collector explained that this assistance helps farmers manage agricultural and allied activities, as well as household needs. He instructed the agriculture department officials to ensure that eligible farmers with passbooks as of 2019 are identified and included in the scheme.

So far, ₹565.22 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of 1,94,908 farmers in Nagarkurnool district under the PM-KISAN scheme, the Collector informed. He urged the officials to expedite the registration process and ensure all eligible farmers are covered. Additionally, he stressed the importance of completing the mandatory KYC process and thoroughly verifying documents during registration.

The Collector also directed officials to raise awareness about the scheme at the village level, ensuring that every eligible farmer benefits from it. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides ₹6,000 annually in three equal installments of ₹2,000, which are directly credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The meeting was attended by District Agriculture Officer Chandrasekhar, mandal-level agriculture officials, and other stakeholders.