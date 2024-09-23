Ensuring a Bright Future for Girls is Everyone's Responsibility"

Gadwal : During an awareness seminar on crimes against children, DSP Mr. K. Satyanarayana emphasized that ensuring a bright future for girls is the responsibility of every individual in society. He encouraged girls to break their silence and approach the police without fear if they face any form of harassment or abuse.





On Monday, under the instructions of District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, an awareness seminar on crimes against children was held at Hari Hara Junior College in town, organized by SI Vijay Bhaskar. The session aimed to educate girls on sexual harassment, the penalties under the POCSO Act, and the potential loss of future job opportunities due to criminal records. Additionally, it focused on the misuse of smartphones, the importance of education, and understanding the difference between good touch and bad touch. DSP Mr. K. Satyanarayana attended as the chief guest and addressed the students.





Speaking on the occasion, the DSP stressed that every person has a duty to ensure a prosperous future for girls. He advised girls to focus on their studies, plan diligently, and strive toward achieving their goals by following the guidance of their teachers.



The DSP highlighted that under the new laws, the penalties for sexual harassment are severe. Offenders not only face jail time but also risk losing eligibility for government or private sector jobs in the future. Additionally, such individuals may face social stigma when it comes to marriage proposals.



He urged parents to monitor their children closely, observe any changes in their behavior, and stay informed about their daily activities, friendships, and potential harmful habits. Regular communication with children can help them feel comfortable sharing their issues openly. He advised students to use mobile phones only when necessary and to avoid falling into bad habits that could ruin their future.



The DSP also informed that if any girl or woman faces harassment, they should immediately contact the police or the SHE Team at 8712670312 or dial 100. Police will promptly respond and take appropriate action.



The district police are committed to taking stringent action against crimes involving girls and women, ensuring that offenders receive the punishment they deserve.



The event was attended by the college principal, faculty, and police personnel.

