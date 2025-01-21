Live
- JEE Mains Begins Tomorrow: Two Sessions Daily Until January 30
- Kaleshwaram Commission to Question Agency Firms Over the Next Three Days in Hyderabad
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Secures Key Deal with Unilever at World Economic Forum
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Private Rocket Manufacturing Unit by Skyroot Aerospace
- Two School Students from Telangana won the Performer Award at Grand National Finals of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2024
- Hyundai Motor India Limited commits to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by localizing over 1,200 key components and EV battery-packs
- One Point One Solutions signs term sheet to acquire US based healthcare company for $45 Million
- HDFC Life Announces Corporate Agency Tie-up With CARS24 Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Joju George’s Pani becomes a sensation on Sony LIV, ranks #2 on Google Trends
- Lexus India ‘Makes Luxury Personal’ at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Just In
Enthusiasm Among Youth Through Sports
The ‘Block Level Sports Competitions’ were grandly organized in Kalwakurthy town under the leadership of Swami Vivekananda Seva Brigade and My Bharat District Youth Sports Department, held at the Government Model Degree College.
NagarKurnool: The ‘Block Level Sports Competitions’ were grandly organized in Kalwakurthy town under the leadership of Swami Vivekananda Seva Brigade and My Bharat District Youth Sports Department, held at the Government Model Degree College. The students participated enthusiastically in the kabaddi competitions. Boys and girls from various colleges in the town actively participated in the events.
District Youth Sports Officer Kota Nayak graced the event as the chief guest and provided valuable guidance to the participants. He explained the central government’s encouragement for participation in sports and its benefits.
Principal of the Model Degree College, Sripada Sharvani, also emphasized the importance of participating in sports alongside academics, noting that sports contribute to mental well-being and overall health. After the event, the winners were awarded sports kits, certificates of appreciation, and medals.
The event was attended by Swami Vivekananda Seva Brigade President Shiva Kumar, brigade members, college lecturers, and students.