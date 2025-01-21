Enthusiasm Among Youth Through Sports

NagarKurnool: The ‘Block Level Sports Competitions’ were grandly organized in Kalwakurthy town under the leadership of Swami Vivekananda Seva Brigade and My Bharat District Youth Sports Department, held at the Government Model Degree College. The students participated enthusiastically in the kabaddi competitions. Boys and girls from various colleges in the town actively participated in the events.

District Youth Sports Officer Kota Nayak graced the event as the chief guest and provided valuable guidance to the participants. He explained the central government’s encouragement for participation in sports and its benefits.

Principal of the Model Degree College, Sripada Sharvani, also emphasized the importance of participating in sports alongside academics, noting that sports contribute to mental well-being and overall health. After the event, the winners were awarded sports kits, certificates of appreciation, and medals.

The event was attended by Swami Vivekananda Seva Brigade President Shiva Kumar, brigade members, college lecturers, and students.