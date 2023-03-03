Entire education system corrupted under BRS rule: Komatireddy

RANGAREDDY: MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy while making a surprise inspection of Sri Chaitanya College in Narsingi on Thursday lashed out at the BRS government and alleged that the entire education system is completely corrupted under its rule in the State and the golden future of the students is getting weaker due to the pressure imposed on them by the managements of corporate colleges.

Alarmed on the arrival of Komatireddy, the police did not allow the MP to enter into the college by locking the main gates.However, he later entered the college and interacted with few college students and management.

The MP questioned as to why a public representative was not allowed to visit the college. He said that the government, which should stop the exploitation policy in the name of private education, is acting negligently and added that the education department tis turning a blind eye onto corporate colleges who are subjecting students to severe grievances, pressure and beating in the matter of college ranks. He demanded the government to immediately pay Rs 50 lakh exgratia to Satvik's family and immediate seizure of Sri Chaitanya Junior College. The MP said that an innocent life was lost due to the harassment by the college management and we will protestuntil justice is done to the victim's family. After receiving the information that Komatireddy Venkata Reddy entered the college premises, Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud discussed with the MP and explained that all measures are being taken by the government.