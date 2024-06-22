Errabelli Dayakar Rao in two minds over joining Congress

Warangal : Speculations are rife in political circles here whether former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao would join the Congress or remain loyal to the BRS. Sources say that Errabelli was caught in two minds over choosing his path.

Even though it appears a little bit vague whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is ready to embrace Errabelli considering their strained relationship since the times of cash-for-vote scandal, in the larger interests of the party, Revanth had agreed to welcome Errabelli to the Congress fold, it’s said.

Errabelli who left the Telugu Desam to join the BRS after the scandal became minister in the second term of the KCR government. He tasted his first defeat in the 2023 elections to the Assembly from the Palakurthi constituency.

The grapevine about Errabelli’s political future started to buzz ever since the BRS lost its identity in the Lok Sabha after the recent general elections. Although Errabelli had ruled out his migration to any other party, the speculation is rife that he would join the Congress. Although a section of Congress leaders holding parleys with Errabelli, the latter who is playing his cards close to his chest is yet to reveal his intention.

On the other hand, Congress hopes to reduce the BRS furthermore in the erstwhile Warangal district. The Congress is also hoping that it would attract a few more important leaders with the help of Errabelli, thereby weakening the BRS. It may be noted here that Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari who defected to the Congress from the BRS succeeded in electing his daughter Kavya as the Warangal MP in the recent elections.