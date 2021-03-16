Errabelli Dayakar Rao pats Jangaon girl, says will sprint to glory like P T Usha

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday appreciated Ch Keerthana for clinching a gold medal in the under-16 running race of South India Junior Athletics competitions in Kerala. After felicitating her, he hoped that if encouraged further the girl will bring fame like PT Usha, who got laurels for the country at world level.

Hailing from Gudur in Jangaon district, the girl studies at Palakurthy Gurukul Welfare School and has been excelling in sports. The girl met with Rao at minister's quarters here along with her parents Nagamani, Kumara Swamy and Sarpanch of Gudur M Kumaraiah, former Sarpanch Pullaiah and others.

The minister appreciated Keerthana for her performance and grabbing the gold medal at national level. He attributed it to the best facilities at Gurukul schools and hostels. Accommodation, food, sports facilities and training are helping the students to clinch medals in such competitions.

He said the students will surely shine if they are trained and offered skills. The government was committed to encourage youth/ students to achieve such goals and get a name for Telangana, he stated.

Rao said the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to push youth for achieving their goals in education and sports was giving rich dividends. He appealed to students to excel in education and sports to make Telangana a sports hub.