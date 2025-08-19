Even Telangana was a victim of ‘vote chori’ conspiracy: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon all parties to join forces for a unified fight against the ‘vote chori’ conspiracy. He alleged that even Telangana fell prey to the conspiracy as were Bihar and Maharashtra, among others.

The Chief Minister said that he and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would participate in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote adhikar yatra’.

Addressing the 375th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud Maharaj here on Monday, he said that the Congress would thwart vote theft attempts being made by some political parties to win elections in Telangana. He alleged that the Election Commission had registered one crore voters in Maharashtra within four months, which helped BJP wrest power.

He took strong exception to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for asking an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi, instead of acting against those guilty of the ‘vote theft’ scam. It was Rahul Gandhi who exposed vote theft in Bihar where around 65 lakh votes were deleted before the Assembly elections. Affirming that the ‘people's government’ will fulfil aspirations of the BC community, Revanth Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy for obstructing the implementation of 42 per cent BC quota in education, employment and political empowerment.

He questioned the Union Government for opposing the BC quota citing quota based on religion to Muslims.

The CM dared the BJP to scrap Muslim quota in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Clarifying that there is no mention of religious-based quota, the CM said that the Panchayat Raj act enacted during the KCR rule was a curse to the BC community.