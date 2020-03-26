Everyone must feel responsible to eradicate corona: Nirmal SP

Nirmal: The Shop owner must take steps to ensure that people who come to buy essential items follow a social distance stated Superintendent of police C Shashidhar Raju addressing a meeting with traders association, Kirana merchants held at RK conventional hall in Nirmal district on Thursday.

speaking on the occasion he told vehicles who supply essential goods, other items in the district must obtain vehicle passes from the police. and in emergencies, people can call dial 100 or control room 9440900680 in case of any emergency. and police are always accessible around the clock for the people he said.

in view of lockdown on orders of central and state governments district administration trying to avoid innocence to the people in getting essential goods and medical and Kirana shop, milk centre owners must take steps that people who come to their shops follow a social distance to avoid spreading of deadly coronavirus, and they must do marking before their shops and note vehicle numbers of their customers, of they have any problem can get help from the police he said.

and everyone must feel responsible to eradicate Covid-19 coronavirus from the district.

Additional SPs Srinivas Rao, Venkat Reddy, Inspector Jhon Diwakar, traders association, and Kirana merchants association and others were present.