Everyone must follow road safety rules

Wanaparthy District: On the occasion of Road Safety Month, a huge bike rally organized by the District Road Transport Department from I.D.O.C. premises to Nalla Cheruvu on Wednesday was flagged off by the District Collector along with local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy and District SP and he himself participated in the rally

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that due to the recent increase in deaths in road accidents, the central and state governments are organizing road safety weeks as monthly festivals. He said that everyone should follow road safety rules and that 60 to 70 percent of those who suffer due to road accidents are youth. Therefore, everyone should be careful as no one can compensate the loss caused to the family due to non-compliance with road safety rules. He said that all kinds of measures will be taken to make the district accident-free. He informed that an eye examination camp will be organized for RTC drivers soon.

Local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy, who participated in the program, said that everyone should be committed to road safety. He reminded parents to think twice before giving vehicles to their children. He suggested that some awareness should be created about road safety every day for class 10 and intermediate students. He also said that he would never cooperate with those who do not follow road safety rules. He advised everyone to act responsibly instead of destroying lives due to rash driving. He said that the district transport department officials should focus on issuing licenses and strictly implement road safety rules.

District SP Giridhar Ravula said that society gives us a lot, so we should also act responsibly by following road safety properly so that others do not get into trouble. He said that traffic rules have been strictly enforced in recent times. He said that so far 50 people have gone to jail for not following road safety rules. Therefore, he should be responsible and not face difficulties due to rash driving. It was recalled that 1.70 lakh people died due to road accidents in the country in the last year.

During the bike rally, the Telangana Cultural Leader and the awareness programs organized with school students on the Nallacheruvu embankment to create awareness on road safety impressed everyone.

A young man named Srinivas, who responds immediately and helps when road accidents occur in the district, was honored and presented with a helmet. Organized.

District Transport Department Officer Manasa, District Civil Relations Officer Sitaram, Youth Services Department Officer Sudheer Reddy, Intermediate Nodal Officer Anjaiah, other officers, students, youth, and others participated in the program.