Everyone must follow traffic rules: Additional Collector

Karimnagar: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, called for a collective effort to control road accidents. She urged everyone to cooperate and suggested that awareness campaigns be conducted to educate the public about following traffic rules.

On the occasion of the National Road Safety Month, the Additional Collector held a review meeting with officials from the Transport Department, RTC, R&B, Excise Police, National Highway, and other departments here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that the National Road Safety Month is being observed from January 1 to 31. Transport department officials should to undertake various programs to control road accidents with public participation.

She emphasized the need for large-scale awareness campaigns to ensure that everyone follows traffic rules as a social responsibility. She stated that all department officials should take special coordinated measures for this purpose.

She suggested that school students be educated about traffic rules so that they can explain them to their parents and private school managements should take special initiative in this regard. Officials of the respective departments have to take strict action against those who do not follow traffic rules.

She instructed that precautionary measures have to be taken in accident-prone areas and that appropriate arrangements should be made at black spots. Students should be given comprehensive awareness of traffic rules at the Traffic Awareness Park.

On this occasion, the Additional Collector, along with other officials, unveiled flex posters and pamphlets related to the National Road Safety Month celebrations and also administered an oath to the officials present.

DTC Purushottam, DTO Srikanth Chakravarthy, and officials from RTC, Excise, R&B, National Highways, and other departments participated in this programme.