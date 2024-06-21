Everyone working in police department should practice yoga in their daily life: Additional SP T. Sai Manohar

Today in Hemachandrapuram to celebrate International Yoga Day A yoga training program was organized for the officers and staff of the District Armed Reserve Police in the District Police Headquarters. Additional SP Operations T. Sai Manohar participated in this program.

Everyone is doing yoga as a habitHe informed that by practicing yoga, you can keep your health by removing stress and staying mentally and physically strong. He said that yoga is the greatest gift that India has given to the world. In the coming days, arrangements are also being made to introduce yoga as a sport in the Olympics. Yoga for 15 minutes every day. He said that one can get good results by practicing.

ThisSB Inspector Nagaraju, MTO Sudhakar, RI Operations Ravi, Admin RI Lal Babu, Welfare RI Krishna Rao, RI Trainings Nageswara Rao and other police officers and staff participated in the programme.