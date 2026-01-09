Eviction notices to 372 families spark fear among residents

Kodad ( Suryapet ): Kodad town in Suryapet district is witnessing growing tension after revenue officials issued notices to 372 families following the orders of the National Green Tribunal over the alleged encroachment of the Pedda Cheruvu (big tank) area.

The sudden move has left hundreds of families in a state of fear and uncertainty about their future.

The affected residents say they have been living in these houses for nearly 50 years and are shocked to receive eviction notices all of a sudden. Many families broke down emotionally, stating that they are ready to give up their lives but not their homes, which they built with years of hard work.

They also expressed anger, alleging that while influential people who encroached on lake lands are being spared, action is being taken only against poor families.

Former Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav visited the affected families and assured them of his support. He strongly warned that if authorities try to demolish the houses without justice, there will be strong resistance. He demanded that the government should first provide alternative houses to the poor families and only then ask them to vacate their current homes. The issue has now turned into a major social and political concern in the town.