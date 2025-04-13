Ex Chief Whip leads BRS’ silver jubilee prep meet

Hanumakonda: Former Chief Whip and BRS district president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar stated that no matter how many obstacles the government creates, the silver jubilee public meeting scheduled for April 27 will be made a grand success.

On Saturday, he conducted a preparatory meeting with key workers from Warangal West constituency at the BRS party’s Hanamkonda district office located at Balasamudram.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that in just 15 months of Congress rule, there has been massive public discontent, and no matter when elections are held in the State, it will be the pink flag (BRS) that flies high. He alleged that Congress is deliberately trying to obstruct the upcoming BRS 25-year public meeting.

He called upon the public to turn up in large numbers from every constituency to make the silver jubilee meeting a success. He assured that all necessary arrangements are being made for the BRS cadre attending the event.

He said that KCR founded the party 25 years ago with the sole aim of achieving a separate Telangana state. “The credit for uniting all sections of society and successfully achieving statehood for Telangana, making it a leading state in the country, goes to KCR alone,” he said.

Later, the Tricycle Savings and Lending Mutual Cooperative Society from Hanamkonda in the erstwhile Warangal district contributed Rs 1,00,116 towards the BRS party’s public meeting. During the preparatory meeting, they handed over the donation to Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Bhasker, describing the BRS party as a pink family with 60 lakh members, urged everyone to unite and make the meeting in Elkathurthy a grand success. He added that those working to strengthen the party even when it is not in power will receive good opportunities in the future.