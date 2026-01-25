Ex MLA alleges Uttam, Padmavati sheltering ‘guilty’ police officials

Kodad: FormerKodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav criticised Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife, alleging that they are coming to the constituency like tourists and creating a situation where a “shadow MLA” is effectively ruling the Kodad mandal. He questioned why, even after 60 days of the death of a Dalit youth due to alleged police torture, the minister couple have still not spoken about it.

Speaking at a protest at the Kodad RTC Bus Stand Centre on Saturday as part of the ‘Chalo Kodad’ rally demanding justice for Rajesh’s family, he alleged that the minister couple are protecting Chilukuru SI Suresh Reddy and the then DSP Sridhar Reddy, who are responsible for Rajesh’s death, because they belong to their own community.

He further accused them of trying to foist false cases on him since they are unable to face him politically. He said that Rajesh’s mother has been suffering for the past 60 days seeking justice after her son was tortured by the police and killed, but the minister and the MLA are unable to understand her pain.

He warned that the Kodad town police are targeting and harassing their party leaders and workers, and said that once their government comes to power, those responsible will have to pay a heavy price.

He also said that despite MRPS founder and president Mandakrishna Madiga filing complaints from Kodad to Delhi seeking justice in Rajesh’s death, no proper justice has been done so far, and claimed that the reason for this is the Uttam couple.

Speaking at the same meeting, former Nakrekal MLA Chiramarthi Lingaiah and BRS state spokesperson Paidi Rakesh Reddy said that governance in the state has become corrupt and called upon the people to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress leaders who, according to them, are ruling by using the police as a shield.