Exercise right to vote to elect righteous: Additional Collector

Gadwal: District additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar on Thursday urged voters to exercise their right to vote to elect righteous persons in the ensuing elections for a bright future. As a part of awareness meeting of voters, as instructed by the Election Commission, the Sweep programme was arranged in MALD College .

He said people should elect right persons of their choice without succumbing to temptations. ‘The EC has organised competitions like street plays ,songs, essay-writing, especially for the Inter and degree students to make them aware of the voting process’. The AC added that democracy will thrive only if right government is elected by righteous voting.

He advised everyone must think before voting the person what he was in the past and present. ‘Former Election Commissioner TN Seshan has brought many reforms in the election system. Now, there is a need for more reforms’.

Students from the college demonstrated how to exercise vote in a righteous way.

ED of SC Corporation Ramesh Babu, nodal officer Hridaya Raju, BC welfare officer Swetha Priyadarshini, employment officer Priyanka were present.