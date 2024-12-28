Excise police seize 10 litres of adulterated liquor

Wanaparthy Excise Sub-Inspector Sandhyarani warned that cases will be registered against those who made and sold the sara. On the orders of Excise Superintendent Srinivasulu, inspections were conducted near Chityala in Wanaparthy mandal on Saturday.

During these inspections, Ketawat Deepla, who was transporting 10 liters of natu sara from Chityala Padamati Thanda to Chityala village, was arrested and a case was registered against him, Excise Sub-Inspector Sandhyarani said.