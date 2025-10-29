  • Menu
Expedite Indiramma houses construction at the earliest: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre

Highlights

District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre directed officials to expedite the construction of Indiramma houses being built for the poor under the...

District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre directed officials to expedite the construction of Indiramma houses being built for the poor under the government’s housing scheme.

The Collector inspected the ongoing Indiramma housing works at Sir Silk Colony, Ward No. 1, Kagaznagar town, along with Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, District Rural Development Officer Dattaram, and Housing Department PD Venugopal.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dhotre said the government aims to provide shelter to the poor through the Indiramma Housing Scheme by allocating houses to eligible beneficiaries. He instructed beneficiaries to complete construction work promptly and make the houses ready for occupation.

The Collector added that the government is providing free sand for the construction of these houses, and that payments are being deposited in beneficiaries’ accounts in phases, based on the completion of construction as per approved specifications.

Tahsildar Madhukar, Kagaznagar Municipal Commissioner Rajender, officials from the Housing Department, IKP staff, and other concerned officials were present during the inspection.

