Expedite works of nine new medical colleges: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday directed the higher officials to speed up the works of the nine new medical colleges, which would be established in the State this year. A meeting was held on the newly established medical colleges in the State for this academic year. The Minister said that 67 persons were already given promotions as part of the target of starting nine medical colleges in the State.

It has been decided to give postings to 210 Associate Professors through counselling within a week.

The process of appointment of 1,442 Assistant Professors has reached the final stage. The provisional merit list would be released in two to three days and steps would be taken to provide the final appointment letters within 10 days. The Minister asked the officials to conduct counselling and give them appointments in these nine medical colleges. He talked to Ministers Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Ajay Kumar, and several District Collectors for coordination in the matter of nine medical colleges.

The officials were directed to provide all necessary facilities including hostel accommodation for medical students in these colleges. He directed the officials to prepare the necessary furniture and equipment by the time the classes start.

As many as eight medical colleges were started during this academic year creating a record. In the same spirit, steps should be taken to start the MBBS academic year in Karimnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Janagam, Nirmal, Bhupalpally, Sircilla and Asifabad districts this year. The Minister wanted the officials to ensure all colleges should be prepared to get approval from the National Medical Commission. They should take steps for meeting the norms of NMC. Since the National Medical Commission team was coming for an inspection, the officials were directed to expedite the work. On this occasion, the minis

ter directed the Finance Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to clear the pending bills immediately.

Harish Rao said that in order to speed up the work of medical colleges, a video conference would be held with the Ministers, MLAs, district collectors, college principals, and engineers of the nine districts on March 28. If the academic year starts by next July-August, education and medicines will be more accessible to the people in nine new districts. If nine medical colleges are completed this year, the number of government medical colleges in the State will reach 26 and the number of MBBS seats will increase to 3,690.