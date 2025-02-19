  • Menu
Expediting BT roads construction

Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary (Chhattisgarh In-Charge) DrSA Sampath Kumar met party leaders and locals at his office in Gadwal on Tuesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the construction of the Itikyala to Shantinagar and Buddareddypally to Ramapuram BT roadsResponding positively to the request, Dr. Sampath Kumar immediately contacted the District Engineer (DE) over the phone and urged the official to expedite the roadworks.

The DE assured that the estimation for the projects would be prepared and sent soon, paving the way for their early completion.

