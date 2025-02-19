Live
- Six killed in horrific road accident in Jharkhand's Giridih
- Telangana: New Ration Cards to Be Issued, First Batch of One Lakh Cards Set for Distribution
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Streaming Details, Broadcast Channels, and Where to Watch Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
Expediting BT roads construction
Gadwal: Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary (Chhattisgarh In-Charge) DrSA Sampath Kumar met party leaders and locals at his office in Gadwal on Tuesday.
During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the construction of the Itikyala to Shantinagar and Buddareddypally to Ramapuram BT roadsResponding positively to the request, Dr. Sampath Kumar immediately contacted the District Engineer (DE) over the phone and urged the official to expedite the roadworks.
The DE assured that the estimation for the projects would be prepared and sent soon, paving the way for their early completion.
