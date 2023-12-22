Experts dwell on pivotal role of AI in businesses

Warangal: The School of Business at SR University hosted an international conference on ‘Nurturing Change Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ at its Ananthasagar Campus on Thursday. The Convener of the ICSSR Indian Council of Social Science Research which sponsored the conference Dr. T Suhasini Reddy said that the theme underscores the pivotal role that AI plays in shaping the future of businesses worldwide.

She expressed this conference serves as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of ideas that have the potential to redefine the landscape of global business. Prof. Sridhar Condoor, Chair, Aerospace in Mechanical Engineering, Saint Louis University, US, said the concept of AI and robotics was in the discussion in academic and research cycles for many long years. Prof. Condoor has implemented the AI tool will help a startup innovator to scale down the ideas, identifying the customer needs with a classic example of the Telangana region.

Guest of honour Ramchandra Maddela chief human resource officer, AspenTech Informatics, Hyderabad, said that AI is a revolution in technology. Ramachandra said that a lot of companies are revolutionising the way education is taking place with the advent of AI in India. In AI, India will make 300 billion dollars in business by the end of 2025.

Deepak Gupta, Practice Head, Human Resource with SBC Consulting Limited, Hyderabad, Dr. Aneesh Sri Vallabha, Professor, Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences, Hyderabad, spoke on trends in technologies. The SRY Registrar Archana Reddy, mentioned how the efficiency of the education industry is taking shape with artificial intelligence and how a whole set of businesses would be changing by artificial intelligence.

Around 10 papers were presented on the first day of the conference, and another 10 papers are expected on the second day. Dr. Suman, Associate Dean, School of Business, Dr. Rajyalaxmi, Head, School of Business, Dr. Guru, Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Sushruth, Dr. Purna, and other faculty and students were present.