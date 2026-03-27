Extensive arrangements for Saleshwaram Jatara

Nallamala Forest (Nagarkurnool): The district administration has made extensive arrangements for the upcoming Saleshwaram Jatara to be held from April 1 to April 3 at the Lingamayya Swamy Temple located in the Nallamala forest area under Lingala mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

As a large number of devotees are expected to arrive from across the state, District Collector Badaavath Santosh directed all departments to work in coordination and complete the arrangements in advance.

On Thursday, the Collector visited the Nallamala forest area along with concerned officials and inspected the Jatara arrangements and trekking routes. He instructed officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience, considering the difficult forest terrain.

The Collector directed officials to ensure adequate supply of drinking water, medical facilities, temporary shelters, and security arrangements for the convenience of devotees. He also instructed that clear signboards be installed along trekking routes and warning boards be placed in hazardous areas, with staff deployed wherever necessary.

Special emphasis was laid on maintaining cleanliness and implementing proper waste management during the jathara.

Medical teams and emergency service personnel were asked to remain on standby to respond promptly to any emergency situations. Fire safety measures, including deployment of fire personnel and fire engines near the temple premises, were also instructed.

To manage the crowd effectively, the Collector suggested setting up public announcement systems at key locations to provide timely information to devotees. He also directed the police department to establish a special outpost to ensure tight security and to make arrangements for identifying and reuniting missing persons with their families.