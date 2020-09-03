It is known that social media giant Facebook has banned BJP MLA Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram over the posts shared on his account are promoting violence and hate. The MLA always grabs the headlines for his objectionable comments and has over 60 cases registered against him most of which accounts to hate speeches.

Here are the many such incidents where the MLA Raja Singh shocked the public with his hate speeches...



Will erase those who come between Hindus and Hindu Rashtra



"Whoever comes between us and Hindu Rashtra will be erased. Brothers, prepare yourselves and learn to wield swords," the MLA said at Virat Hindu Samavesh convention in 2017.



Hyderabad's Old City is mini Pakistan



It was in May 2017 when Raja Singh appealed to the Chief Minister to conduct search operations in Old City describing it as a mini Pakistan. He told the government that the searches could help in finding bombs and other explosives from several houses. Following the comments, the police had booked a case against him.



Bengali Hindus should respond like Hindus in Gujarat in 2002



In 2017, during tension in West Bengal's Baduria and Basirhat districts, the MLA asked the Hindus in West Bengal should react like the Hindus in Gujarat reacted in 2002. "Hindus in West Bengal are not safe in the state today. They should respond to people involved in communal violence as Hindus in Gujarat did. Otherwise, the Bengal will soon turn into Bangladesh." the BJP MLA had said.



Threatened to burn down theatres in Hyderabad on screening 'Padmaavat'



Before the release of Hindi film 'Padmaavat', the MLA threatened to burn down the theatres if the movie is screened in the city. He called for boycotting the film as it is every citizen's duty, every Hindu's duty and every Rajput's duty. He had also written to the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to ban the film.



Calling Kashmiri Muslims 'traitors'



The MLA had called Kashmiri Muslims 'traitors' in 2017. He asked the people visiting holy sites like Amarnath not to buy anything from the Muslims. "If we don't buy anything from them for a few years, these traitor Kashmiri Muslims will get on their knees and say that they don't want Pakistan or 'Azad Kashmir', but that they will stay with India only," Singh said.

Ready to take a life or give his life for Ram Mandir



Demanding a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Raja Singh said that he was ready to take a life or give his life commenting on Babri Masjid demolition case in April 2017.



People who don't sing Vande Mataram will be sent to Pakistan



This is referred to as the most hateful comment where he threatened the citizens to sing Vande Mataram. In a video, it was shown that Raja Singh saying, "You have to sing Vande Mataram. If you don't sing it, you have no right to be in India. You will see soon that we don't have to put a sword to your neck. You will lower your head, get on your knees and accept to sing it because you want to stay in India."



Hindu community not safe in Kerala



In March 2017, Raja Singh threatened to stop a meeting organised by the CPI(M) in Hyderabad, which was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that the Hindu community was not safe in Kerala and called Pinarayi 'a murderer of Hindus'.

