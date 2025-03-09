Falcon Group Chief’s Escape Exposes Air Ambulance Loophole

Hyderabad: The dramatic escape of Amardeep Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Falcon Group, has raised fresh concerns over security gaps in India's air ambulance operations. Kumar, wanted in a major financial scandal, allegedly disguised himself as a patient to bypass security at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and flee the country, sources familiar with the probe confirmed.

Meanwhile, the aircraft involved in the escape—a Hawker 800A (N935H), designed to carry six passengers and a stretcher—is set to be flown to Begumpet Airport on 10 March. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated that once a thorough evaluation is completed, the jet will be allowed to operate, with revenue directed to the government.

The jet, reportedly purchased in 2024 under Prestige Jets Inc. for USD 1.6 million (approximately ₹13.94 crore), was seized by the ED as soon as it landed at RGIA on 7 March. Authorities suspect the acquisition was funded through fraudulent means.

Security Lapses at Charter Terminals

The escape has put a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of private aviation, particularly air ambulance services, which operate with minimal scrutiny. Experts argue that the absence of stringent medical verification protocols makes it easy to exploit these services.

Mark Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting, pointed out that general aviation (GA) terminals lack medical professionals who can verify the authenticity of a patient on an air ambulance. “With just medical records as proof, charter operators can bypass scrutiny. At ₹5.50 lakh per hour, air ambulances generate massive revenue while also enjoying priority clearance from airport and ATC authorities,” he said.

A senior official overseeing operations at RGIA admitted that security and airport staff generally do not question passengers claiming medical emergencies. “If a traveller presents medical documents, staff refrain from further scrutiny,” he revealed.

The GA terminal at RGIA, inaugurated in September 2024, handles two to three flights daily and is designed to cater to high-profile travellers. Unlike commercial terminals, these exclusive facilities allow passengers to clear security in under three minutes and board their flights within 10 minutes.

Authorities on High Alert

With the Cyberabad police issuing Look Out Circulars (LOCs) for Kumar and Falcon Group’s CEO Vikas Seth, investigators are now focused on tracking the accused and scrutinising financial transactions linked to the company. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty confirmed that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is working to seize immovable assets tied to the case after verification from the Stamps and Registration Department.

“The priority is to trace the accused and establish their criminal background. Financial transactions are being analysed for further action,” he stated.

Meanwhile, investigators may seek custody of the aircraft crew, whose statements have already been recorded by the ED.

Call for Regulatory Reforms

Industry experts are now calling for stricter regulations to prevent the misuse of air ambulances. Pragya Priyadarshini, Vice-President of Primus Partners India, highlighted the ease with which high-profile individuals can exploit charter services. “Charter terminals are designed for business tycoons, politicians, and celebrities. With separate security checks and direct access to the aircraft, it is incredibly easy to evade scrutiny,” she noted.

As authorities widen their probe into Kumar’s escape, the incident has ignited a broader debate on security lapses in private aviation. With growing concerns over how easily fraudulent passengers can slip through, calls for reform are expected to gain momentum.