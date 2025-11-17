False Cases Filed Against Me Out of Political Vendetta: BJP Leader Kolan Shankar Reddy

Pidikili/Maheshwaram: BJP State Executive Member and former Balapur Single Window Chairman *Kolan Shankar Reddy* has alleged that certain individuals, unable to challenge him politically, have conspired to tarnish his image by filing *false cases* against him.

Speaking at a meeting held at his Balapur residence on Sunday, Shankar Reddy accused a few ruling party leaders of resorting to *vindictive tactics*. “I have done nothing wrong, yet they have registered fabricated cases to harass me. Some people have intentionally colluded with the police to frame me,” he said.

He warned that he would not spare the police officials who filed the false cases, nor those who supported them or made baseless accusations. If required, he stated, he would proceed with a *defamation suit*.

Clarifying his stance on the *Sriram Nagar plot issue*, Shankar Reddy said he had no role in the transaction except for recovering the money he had previously given. “Despite knowing the facts, the Narsingi police registered a false case,” he alleged, adding that he would take legal action against the officers involved.

Shankar Reddy said he would be filing complaints with the *DGP* and the *Commissioner of Police*, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation to uncover the truth.

“In my 40-year political journey, I have never made even a small mistake. Yet some individuals are making personal, derogatory remarks. I will not tolerate such behaviour,” he asserted.

Local leaders *Ravi Kumar, Sudhakar, Bhushanam, Papayya, Srinivas, Prabhakar Reddy, Lakshmana Rao, Narasimha Jorala Prabhakar*, and others were present at the meeting.