False propaganda against TRS government

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Thursday that it was time to put an end to false and malicious propaganda by the Opposition parties who have been alleging that the State government had failed to fulfil its promise on jobs.

Expressing concern that even senior Congress leaders like K Jana Reddy were not speaking truth, KTR in an open letter on Thursday released details of 1.32 lakh vacancies that were filled between 2014 and 2020.

He said the TRS had promised to give jobs if voted to power and it did keep its word. He said about 50,000 vacancies were yet to be filled and the process would begin soon after the elections were over.

He also challenged the Opposition parties to verify the figures he had released with the departments concerned. He expressed hope that the Opposition would at least now stop the misleading propaganda. Their lust for votes based on improper information was leading to confusion among the youth.

KTR said the Opposition was unable to digest the good work done by the government and was hence trying to create confusion in the minds of youth of Telangana.

He said the government has been continuously providing employment opportunities as promised during the elections. He asked Congress leader Jana Reddy to give details of employment opportunities given to the people of Telangana during their 10-year rule.

Listing out the recruitment taken up in various departments, KTR said the government had filled 30,594 posts in Telangana State Public Service Commission, in other departments like Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (31,972), Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (3,623), Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agriculture University (179), Sri Konda Laxman Bapuji Horticulture University (80), Minority Welfare (66), Junior Panchayat Secretary (9,355), Aayush (171), TS GENCO (856), TS NPDCL (164), TSSPDCL (201), TS Transco (206), TSRTC (4,768), Singareni (12,500), GENCO, Transco, NPDCL, SPDCL (6,648), Regularisation of Contract employees in Electricity department (22,637), Hyderabad Water Board (807), Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (243), DCCB (1,571) and vacancies in final stages (6,258).

The minister said that apart from providing jobs in various departments, through TS-iPASS, the government provided employment opportunities to 14 lakh people in the private sector. The government has been taking up recruitment in a transparent manner without any scope for allegations of corruption.