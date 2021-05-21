Family conquers Covid-19 in 9 days

Nalgonda: Imagine a situation when the entire family gets affected by Covid-19? Hush… it is very scary! As long as it does not turn out the worst things can be managed but if even one of them develops serious conditions, things become hell for the entire family.

Here is an example of how Babburi Ashok Goud and his entire family including his wife Kavita, son Mokshagnaand and daughter Aaradhya tested Covid positive. Fortunately, none of them had to be hospitalized. It was a very difficult task to convince them that there was no need to panic and if they follow the instructions of the doctors they can get cured faster. It took a lot of efforts to prepare their mind, Goud said.

Narrating his Covid journey, Goud said twice a day they used to go to PangalBund to do yoga and light exercises including breathing exercises and walking in fresh air. Good diet , spending all day watching comedy movies , music ,chatting with friends and playing Indoor games like carroms , chess and AshtaChamma did not just make us spend some good family time but boosted our confidence. To improve our immunity we had a lot of nutritious food including dry fruits and a protein rich diet. The family came out from the clutches of corona within the span of nine days.

He urged people to use at least three ply masks, sanitise hands frequently and maintain social distance. He said he realized that it is people who are responsible for the spread of the virus. "It because of people's carelessness that the cases are surging," he added.