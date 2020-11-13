Family dispute drive three to end life in Asifabad

Family disputes claimed three lives in Burepalli village of Chintalamanepalli of Komarambheem Asifabad district on Friday.

A woman and her daughter jumped into the Pranahita river and after learning his wife and daughter's death, the man also jumped into a well. The deceased are Nakka Shyamala (30), her daughter Anusha (3) and husband Raju.

It is learned that Shyamala was upset over some family disputes and threw her daughter into the river and later she jumped into it. Their bodies were fished out from the water and the matter was informed to Raju.

Dejected over two deaths, Raju too ended his life by jumping into a well in the village.

Koutala inspector Srinivas visited the village and inquired into the incident. The bodies were shifted to a hospital morgue and an investigation is underway.