Family recreates Bahubali scene, three-month-old carried in a basket amid floods in Manthani

The Incessant rains for a week have flooded the state of Telangana. People are facing severe problems due to heavy flood water entering the colonies and houses.

Meanwhile, a large amount of flood water has entered the main chowrasta of Manthani with houses in Ambedkar Nagar, Marrivada, Vasavinagar, Dontalawada, Boin Peta and Barrekunta in Line Gadda flooded with the back water of Bokkala Vagu. As a result, the locals are moving to safer areas.

In this sequence, the struggle of a family to save their three-month-old baby from the flood water reminded the scene from the movie Baahubali where the lady protagonist hold the baby rising her hand. The three-month-old baby was carried in a basket by the family members after a large amount of water came to Marrivada.

The scenes of parents holding a basket with a child on their head and wading in the water up to their shoulders have gone viral. These scenes show the severity of the flood situation in Manthani town.



