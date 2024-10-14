  • Menu
Fanfare marks Durga Mata procession

The Durga Mata procession from KanyakaParameshwari temple in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar
A grand procession of goddess Durga Mata was held with huge fanfare from Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple in Jadcherlamandal of Mahabubnagar district on Sunday.

Mahabubnagar: A grand procession of goddess Durga Mata was held with huge fanfare from Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple in Jadcherlamandal of Mahabubnagar district on Sunday. The procession was organized by the Arya Vaishya Yuva Jana Sangham.

The procession, which began at the temple premises, traversed through the town’s main streets, attracting thousands of devotees. The idol of Goddess Durga was adorned with exquisite jewellery and flowers and was carried on a decorated chariot.

Residents, community leaders, and devotees from surrounding areas participated in the procession, offering prayers and seeking the goddess’s blessings. The Arya Vaishya Yuva Jana Sangham ensured elaborate arrangements for the event.

Community leaders praised the Arya Vaishya Yuva Jana Sangham for their efforts in organizing the successful event.

“The procession was a held in a grand manner and with all safety, the procession was held peacefully. The cultural programs and various events held during the procession exhibits, the community’s devotion and unity,” said Prabhu, of President of the Sangham, while expressing thanks to all sections of people supporting the Durga nirmarjana procession.

