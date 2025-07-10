Live
Farewell Ceremony Held for Officer Ramesh Babu; Collector Commends Outstanding Service to the District
Gadwal: A grand farewell and felicitation ceremony was organized on Thursday at the IDOC Conference Hall for E.D. SC Ramesh Babu, who rendered exemplary services as the District BC, SC, and Minority Welfare Officer and as the Election SVEEP Nodal Officer, on the occasion of his transfer to Hyderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh praised Ramesh Babu for his dedication, discipline, and efficient service. He highlighted Ramesh Babu's key role in successfully implementing BC, SC, and Minority welfare schemes and ensuring their reach to the public. The Collector also appreciated his efforts as SVEEP Nodal Officer during elections, where he conducted awareness campaigns in his unique style, motivating voters and contributing significantly to an increase in voter turnout. He noted that Ramesh Babu’s experience and administrative skills had greatly benefited the district and wished him success in all his future responsibilities.
The event was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, DPO Nagendram, SC Welfare Officer Nishitha, LDM Srinivasa Rao, Animal Husbandry Officer Venkateswarlu, wardens and staff from the SC, ST, and BC welfare departments, among others.