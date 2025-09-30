Farewell given to Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender

Hyderabad: Dr. Jitender, the Director General of Police (DGP) for Telangana, bid farewell today after an illustrious career spanning 33 years in law enforcement, during a poignant farewell event at the Telangana Police Academy. Overcome with emotion, he reflected on the personal sacrifices made throughout his career, particularly the recent loss of his mother.

In a heartfelt address, Jitender shared, “I am grateful to my wife and children who have always understood and supported me. Having lost both my parents, I often found myself away from family and relatives due to my duties, but they have shown tremendous resilience.”

The DGP reminisced about his upbringing in Punjab, stating that serving the public in the police force has been an unforgettable experience. He noted that the last 40 years of his life felt like just 40 days, underscoring the intensity and dedication required in his role. Expressing gratitude to the state government for allowing him to serve as DGP, he highlighted achievements in maintaining law and order, particularly in combating cybercrime and safeguarding against extremism.

Throughout his tenure, Jitender reported effective handling of various challenges, including managing floods and ensuring the smooth conduct of significant festivals such as Ganesh Nimajjanam, Sri Rama Navami, and Bakrid without any incidents.

He concluded his speech by emphasising the Telangana Police Department's commitment not only to state residents but also in assisting other states. His team has been responsible for apprehending administrators of betting applications and cybercriminals, showcasing their dedication to tackling financial crime. As he steps down, Dr. Jitender leaves behind a legacy of service and resilience.