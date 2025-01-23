Farmer Attempts Suicide Over Exclusion from Indiramma Housing Scheme

A small-scale farmer, Kummari Nageshwar Rao, from Buttayigudem in Mulugu district, attempted suicide on Thursday in protest after he was excluded from the list of beneficiaries for the Indiramma housing scheme. The distressing incident occurred during a Gram Sabha meeting, where Nageshwar Rao, visibly upset over the omission, resorted to drastic measures in front of the public.

The farmer had been eagerly anticipating the housing benefit, but his name was unexpectedly left off the list. After the suicide attempt, officials acted swiftly to rush him to the Eturunagaram hospital for immediate treatment. Nageshwar Rao was later transferred to the Mulugu district hospital for further care. Prior to his attempt, he had accused local officials of favoring Congress members in the allocation of government schemes.

Congress Leader's Controversial Remarks in Nalgonda

In a related development, a Congress leader from Nalgonda, M. Satyanarayana, made headlines with his controversial remarks regarding the Indiramma housing distribution. During a Gram Sabha meeting in Mallapuram village in Yadagirigutta, Satyanarayana openly declared that Indiramma houses would only be given to Congress supporters. He raised questions about voting patterns, implying that only those who had voted for the Congress party would be considered for the housing scheme.

This declaration sparked outrage among the villagers, who expressed their concerns about the unfair distribution of welfare benefits. The Gram Sabha meeting, intended to announce the list of eligible beneficiaries, turned heated as locals voiced their displeasure over the selective nature of the scheme. Agricultural workers and other villagers criticized the exclusion of many deserving individuals from receiving the housing benefits.

Rising Discontent Over Welfare Scheme Allocations

The controversy continued to unfold across the region. In Bibi Nagar town, Congress workers disrupted a Gram Sabha meeting to prevent the announcement of the draft beneficiary list for the Indiramma housing scheme. These workers expressed anger over the limited number of beneficiaries eligible for ration cards, questioning how only 300 individuals could be included in the program.

Meanwhile, in Suryapet district’s 26th ward, residents were frustrated to discover that many of their applications for welfare benefits had mysteriously disappeared. Despite having submitted the forms on time, several individuals found their names absent from the list and were not provided with receipts for their new applications, adding to the growing frustration in the area.

These incidents have sparked a wave of protests and public outrage over the fairness and transparency of the beneficiary selection process for government welfare schemes. With local elections approaching, these events are likely to have significant political ramifications for the parties involved.