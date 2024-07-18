Farmers celebrate the loan waiver fair across the district

Gadwal: In fulfillment of one of the six key guarantees promised during the election campaign, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party delivered on their commitment to waive farmers' loans, marking a significant day for the agricultural community. As part of this initiative, up to Rs. 1 lakh was deposited into the accounts of farmers, with a total of Rs. 144.5 crore disbursed across Gadwal district alone.

District-Wide Celebrations

The milestone was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the district under the banner of the Congress party. In Gadwal, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy along with the district Collector BM Santhosh, former ZP chairperson Sarita Tirupatiah, and Municipal Chairman BS Keshavulu led the celebrations, which included the symbolic act of palabhisheka, or milk abhishekam, for CM Revanth Reddy’s image.

In Konkal village of Vaddepalli Mandal, Congress leader Seksha Vali, guided by former MLA Sampath Kumar and Achari, also led similar celebrations. The festivities were a testament to the farmers’ gratitude and the party’s commitment to its promises.

Interaction with Farmers

CM Revanth Reddy, alongside Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other ministers, interacted with farmers through a live broadcast from Praja Bhavan, addressing farmers' forums across the district. During the broadcast, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's unwavering support for the agricultural sector, emphasizing that their government, unlike previous ones, is committed to delivering on its promises.

He assured the farmers that the government would continue to support them and fulfill all pledges made during the campaign. Referring to the Rythu Declaration made by Rahul Gandhi in Warangal, CM Reddy reinforced the promise to waive off loans up to Rs. 2 lakh, highlighting the government’s dedication to the welfare of farmers.

A Government That Keeps Its Promises

The debt waiver celebration not only brought immediate relief to farmers but also reinforced the trust between the agricultural community and the government. CM Revanth Reddy’s assurance that this government will stand by its words without hesitation or delay echoed throughout the celebrations, instilling hope and confidence among the farmers.

The day’s events marked a significant step towards agricultural prosperity and showcased the Congress party's commitment to transforming promises into tangible actions, ensuring that the farmers of Gadwal district and beyond can look forward to a more secure and prosperous future.