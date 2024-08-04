Farmers' Crops Submerged Due to Overflowing Krishna River: No Response from District Officials

Gadwal: In Dharur Mandal Former sarpanch Ramamjaneyulu, along with his brothers Srinivasulu, Bheemanna, and Govindamma, are facing a dire situation as their paddy fields in Bhimpuram village have been submerged due to the overflow of the Krishna River. The 16-acre farmland, located in the outskirts of Rekulapalli village under survey number 259/K, is repeatedly inundated every year, causing significant crop damage.



Despite bringing this issue to the attention of GENCO officials, the farmers have not received any response. They have also submitted a petition to the District Collector and RDO, but there has been no action from their side either.

Ramamjaneyulu expressed his frustration, stating, "GENCO officials, under the then-contractor Rekulapalli Hanumanthu Reddy, installed boundary stones only for the required fields and neglected our adjacent fields along the Krishna River. This negligence is unacceptable." He further added, "We request the Collector and RDO to include our names in the compensation list and ensure we receive crop loss compensation."

The farmers are demanding a permanent solution from GENCO by conducting a survey and installing boundary markers for their fields. They are deeply distressed, questioning if officials would only come to place garlands on their dead bodies if they perish due to the losses.

The affected farmers, including Ramamjaneyulu, Srinivasulu, Bheemanna, and Govindamma, urge the district authorities to act promptly and address their grievances to prevent further crop losses.