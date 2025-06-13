Live
Farmers Demand Justice: Massive Petition Submitted Over Seed Cotton Exploitation in Gadwal
Gadwal: A large group of seed cotton farmers, under the leadership of NHPS District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, submitted a detailed petition to State Agriculture and Farmers Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy, demanding urgent action against the ongoing exploitation by seed companies and their appointed organizers.
The representation was organized by Nadigadda Hakkula Porata Samithi (NHPS) and highlighted the systematic irregularities being faced by over 40,000 farmers cultivating more than 30,000 acres of seed cotton in Jogulamba Gadwal district—one of Telangana's most prominent seed production hubs.
Middlemen Replacing Direct Company Contracts
Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Kumar stated that more than 20 seed companies have outsourced operations to "organizers" or middlemen instead of dealing directly with farmers. These organizers, acting on behalf of the companies, are reportedly involved in large-scale exploitation, manipulating payments and engaging in coercive practices.
“Farmers are not receiving payments even after successfully producing high-quality seed cotton. Delays stretch up to 16 months, and excessive interest is deducted on the advances provided during sowing,” Ranjith Kumar said.
Allegations of Financial Exploitation and Land Grabbing
The petition revealed that farmers are forced to sell their produce through these organizers, who deduct multiple charges:
Commissions beyond agreed rates
Reductions for alleged damage or shrinkage
Interest on advances
GOT (Grow Out Test) charges
While the Grow Out Test typically takes no more than two months, organizers allegedly delay payment indefinitely under the pretext of pending test results. In some instances, farmers are left waiting for over a year, during which additional interest is deducted without transparency.
Even more concerning, the petition cited cases of land grabbing, where organizers allegedly forced farmers to transfer land titles, using coercive tactics and exploiting their financial distress.
Demands for Accountability
The NHPS and farmers called for:
Strict legal and administrative action against companies and organizers involved in these practices.
Transparent and direct procurement models between companies and farmers.
Enforcement of timely payments post-harvest and completion of GOT.
Regulation of interest deductions and commission charges.
Investigation into land encroachment cases and restoration of farmers' property rights.
Mass Mobilization of Farmers and Activists
The petition submission witnessed participation from several farmer leaders and NHPS office bearers:
District Convener Buchibabu
District Secretary Lavanna
Local Leaders: Rangaswamy, Govindu, Vishnu, Balaram Naidu, Prem Raj, Najumulla, Anjaneyulu, Munneppa, Dayakar, Krishna, Ramu, Misala Kistanna, Avanishree, Chinna Ramudu, Amaresh, Gopal, Jamman, Bhupati Naidu, Raghupati, Venkatesh, Ashanna, Anji, K.P. Ramakrishna, Samiyel, and Gajendra.
Hundreds of farmers rallied in support, signaling growing unrest and demanding the state government take immediate corrective measures to safeguard the livelihoods and dignity of seed cotton farmers in Gadwal.