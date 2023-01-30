Farmers getting fruits of development: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Gadwal: Minister for Agriculture Singireddiy Niranjan Reddy, along with Minister for Sports V Srinivas Goud, ZP chairperson Sarita Tirupatiah, MLAs Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, and VM Abraham, has stated that farmers in the State are getting the fruits of development.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Gadwal Marketyard chairman Sridhar Goud and directors, he stated that the government was providing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu bheema,24-hour free power and sufficient irrigation water for 64 lakh farmers. "The farmers in Nadiadda are happy with these schemes because their lands have become green and fruitful. With the Nettampadu, MGLI irrigation schemes farmers have become selfreliant.

Srinivas Goud stated that the government was giving utmost priority to welfare schemes like 'Dalit Bandhu','Shaadi Mubaarak', 'Kalyana Lakshmi'. SaritaTirupatiah said the government was trying to provide sufficient schemes for the overall development of State farmers. Krishna Mohan Reddy suggested to Sridhar Goud to work for the development of the market yard which serves farmers for 365 days. Abraham explained the welfare schemes available for farmers and others. Those present at the event included chairman for Consumers Forum Gattu Timmappa, municipal chairman BS Keshav, Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Jambu Raman Goud.