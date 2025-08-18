Farmers left high & dry amid acute urea shortage in Bhadradri

Kothagudem: Althoughthe state government had flagged the sharp shortfall in urea supply to the state and the Centre has since claimed that “adequate” urea is being supplied to Telangana, the ground reality is pathetic in Bhadradi, where farmers a facing a double whammy.

The monsoon has played truant in Bhadradri Kothagudem, where rainfall in June stood at 134.4 mm, against the expected 169.1 mm — a 20% shortfall. Although July saw surplus rainfall, it was unevenly spread and provided little relief to most farmers. That apart, right in the district’s heartland and elsewhere an acute shortage of urea is pushing farmers to the brink.

The district has over 2.08 lakh acres under cotton cultivation and more than 12,000 acres under paddy. With the Kharif season in full swing, farmers were expecting timely rainfall and adequate fertiliser supplies. However, both have fallen short of the requirement.

The district requires 30,277 metric tonnes (MT) of urea by August, but only 19,202 MT have been supplied so far. Of this, 16,786 MT have been distributed, while 3,166 MT remain locked away with private dealers selling them at a premium— raising serious questions over supply chain transparency and accountability.

Scenes of desperation are playing out daily at primary agricultural society godowns and dealers’ shops. Farmers are queuing up before dawn, hoping to get their hands on just a couple of urea bags. In many mandals, godowns are located miles away, forcing small and marginal farmers to spend avoidable extra on transport — often Rs. 50 per bag just, apart from auto fares. The other option is worse: “We can’t afford to wait in line for hours, only to be told “stock is over”. If we go to private dealers, they charge Rs. 350 or more per bag,” laments Satish, a farmer from Rampuram. “Cultivating cotton without urea at this stage is unthinkable.”

Amid spotty monsoon rains, nutrient support becomes even more vital. Although the Agriculture Department claims “there is no shortage”, officials quietly admit in confidence that “at least 10,000 MT more urea is needed immediately”.

What is galling is that, some large farmers are allegedly hoarding stock by leveraging their influence at cooperative societies. This way, small farmers are being elbowed out by biometric systems and unwarranted delays in distribution.

When contacted, District Agriculture Officer V. Baburao said, “We are conducting inspections and have warned dealers against overpricing. Nano urea is also being promoted as an alternative, though farmers remain hesitant. Another 10,000 MT of urea is expected soon.”

All told, hope is wearing thin for most farmers. Paddy fields are drying up, and cotton crops are showing stunted growth. As the Kharif season enters a critical phase, farmers are demanding immediate government intervention, transparent distribution of fertilisers, and strict action against black marketing.

As of now, the fields of Bhadradri are parched, abandoned by the very systems that are meant to sustain them.