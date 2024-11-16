Farmers Must Registered Livestock Details - Veterinary Doctors

Nagarkurnool: The Animal Husbandry Department conducted a livestock census in Uyyalawada Municipality of Nagarkurnool Mandal. Veterinary officials and staff went door-to-door to collect details and registered farmers’ information and their livestock, such as cattle, sheep, goats, dogs, and poultry, through the Bharat Pashudhan app.

Farmers were urged to ensure the mandatory registration of their personal details and livestock information.

The program was led by Veterinary Doctors Dr. Kalpana and Dr. Santosh, along with Veterinary Assistants Arun, Sana, and staff member Satish.