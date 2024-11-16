  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Farmers Must Registered Livestock Details - Veterinary Doctors

Farmers Must Registered Livestock Details - Veterinary Doctors
x
Highlights

The Animal Husbandry Department conducted a livestock census in Uyyalawada Municipality of Nagarkurnool Mandal.

Nagarkurnool: The Animal Husbandry Department conducted a livestock census in Uyyalawada Municipality of Nagarkurnool Mandal. Veterinary officials and staff went door-to-door to collect details and registered farmers’ information and their livestock, such as cattle, sheep, goats, dogs, and poultry, through the Bharat Pashudhan app.

Farmers were urged to ensure the mandatory registration of their personal details and livestock information.

The program was led by Veterinary Doctors Dr. Kalpana and Dr. Santosh, along with Veterinary Assistants Arun, Sana, and staff member Satish.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick