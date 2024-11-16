Live
- Manipur bodies recovery: Widespread mob violence reported, curfew imposed, mobile internet suspended
- WPGT 2024: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in 14th Leg; Nayanika Sanga, Vidhatri Urs in pursuit
- Waqf row: BJP to stage protests before DC offices across Karnataka
- Disinformation major challenge, says Pak army chief after drawing flak on social media
- Digital media platforms must curb fake news, safeguard democracy: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- BJP wants to form govt in Jharkhand to loot its natural resources: Kharge
- Germany's healthcare sector hit by skilled labour shortages
- Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees
- Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation call
- Uzbekistan continues gas accounting, control to ensure stable supply
Farmers Must Registered Livestock Details - Veterinary Doctors
The Animal Husbandry Department conducted a livestock census in Uyyalawada Municipality of Nagarkurnool Mandal.
Nagarkurnool: The Animal Husbandry Department conducted a livestock census in Uyyalawada Municipality of Nagarkurnool Mandal. Veterinary officials and staff went door-to-door to collect details and registered farmers’ information and their livestock, such as cattle, sheep, goats, dogs, and poultry, through the Bharat Pashudhan app.
Farmers were urged to ensure the mandatory registration of their personal details and livestock information.
The program was led by Veterinary Doctors Dr. Kalpana and Dr. Santosh, along with Veterinary Assistants Arun, Sana, and staff member Satish.
