Farmers’ Rights Committee Demands Tripartite Agreement to Protect Seed Farmers in Gadwal

Gadwal: The Nadigadda Farmers’ Rights Struggle Committee has strongly condemned the district-level meeting held between companies and organizers without the participation of affected farmers. The committee demanded that a tripartite (three-party) agreement involving farmers, companies, and organizers be made mandatory to ensure justice for the farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the district office on Thursday, NHPS District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar criticized the companies and organizers for holding secret meetings while deliberately excluding the farmers who have suffered the most. “It is shameful that a meeting was conducted without the presence of the victims — the farmers. This clearly shows the collusion between companies and organizers,” he said.

Ranjith Kumar stated that from the very beginning, the Nadigadda Farmers’ Rights Struggle Committee has been fighting for the farmers’ cause and demanding that companies enter into tripartite agreements with the cultivators. However, the organizers have continued to deceive the farmers with false promises and misleading information.

He further alleged that since the companies have failed to pay the organizers their dues, the organizers are now trying to use the farmers as a shield to stage a new drama. “Only when the payments from the companies stopped, they suddenly remembered the farmers and began pretending to care for them,” he remarked sarcastically.

Recalling an earlier meeting held under the supervision of the District Collector, Ranjith Kumar said that both company representatives and organizers had assured that they would purchase the entire yield cultivated by the farmers. He demanded that this assurance be honored immediately.

“The companies and organizers must fulfill their commitments and ensure that farmers are not cheated again. If justice is not served soon, the committee will announce its next course of action,” he warned.

Committee Convener Buchibabu, District Secretary Lavanna, Maldakal Mandal President Vishnu, and leaders Meesala Kishtanna, Gopal, Beachupalli, Gorla Thimmappa, and others were present at the press conference.