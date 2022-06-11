Farmers very happy under Modi regime: Kondapalli

Khammam: The farmers across the country are happy under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy.

The BJP leaders and farmers celebrated 8 years of BJP government at the Kisan Sampark programme. They hailed the services of Modi and discussed 8 years victories.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Reddy said in last eight years, the BJP government extended support to farmers. He said that the Modi government introduced welfare schemes such as Seva Susasun Garib. The schemes of farmers under the name of Kisan getting very useful to each farmer in the country.

He said, the CM KCR failed to implement the prestigious scheme of the Central government like Fasal Bima Yojana in the State.

He said the farmers got heavy losses due to not implementing the scheme in the State. The schemes of Kisan Dhan Yojana and financial aid of Rs6000 in three phases were made attracted the farmers, he added. The PM Modi extended support to farmers in last eight years selling pesticides in old rates, supply DAP in all the farmers, he informed.

He alleged , the state government did not implementing central government schemes in the state. The farmers in the state seeking the BJP government, it will come to power in next general elections he said strongly.