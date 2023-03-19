Farmers warned of harmful methane

Narayanapet: The farmers of Jajapur in Narayanpet district were on Saturday made aware of the dangers of excess methane gas release in paddy fields and urged to take steps to minimise the same with proper use of fertilisers and natural manures to get better yields. They participated in a seminar conducted by Sow and Reap Agro Private Limited and Kosher Climate Private Limited.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) John Sudhakar explained how methane can become toxic and does not allow proper oxygen to the paddy crops if corrective measures are not taken at right time. He asked them to go for proper soil conservation methods to drastically reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. It will preserve the valuable cultivable land from becoming acidic and toxic.

Agriculture extension officer Prashanti and agriculture officer Pradeep explained various novel measures to be taken by the paddy farmers for reaping better harvest. Kosher Climate representative Shravan Kumar briefed the farmers on carbon credits, effects of methane and the amount of fertilizers to be used in the paddy crop.

Village sarpanch Sugandhamma, district farmer coordination leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, representative of Sow and Reap Agro Rajeshwari, president of village coordination committee Sudhakar Reddy, watershed member Vardhan, village AEO Prashanthi, MPTC Shekhar, and a number of farmers participated in the seminar.