  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Farmers' welfare top on govt agenda: MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath addressing the media at Halia on Monday
x

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath addressing the media at Halia on Monday

Highlights

Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar said that the State government’s first priority is farmers and their wellbeing.

Halia (Nalgonda): Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar said that the State government's first priority is farmers and their wellbeing.

Speaking to media here, he expressed his happiness at the release of Rs 7,500 crore in eight installments under prestigious Rythu Bandhu scheme and thanked CM KCR on behalf of the farmers of his constituency. He claimed that nowhere were the farmers benefiting from welfare schemes as in Telangana. He listed out the schemes including Rs 5,000 per acre financial aid in every season, 24-hour free power, Rythu Bheema. The government was procuring every grain that the farmers harvested during the Vanakalam season, he said.

The MLA informed that as many as one lakh quintals of paddy were procured in Nagarjunasagar constituency so far. The TRS party and the government would continue to mount pressure on the Centre till it agrees to procure the paddy that would be cultivated in Yasangi season. He criticisedBJP leader Chintapandu Naveen (Teenmar Mallanna)for his baseless comments, creating confusion among the people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X