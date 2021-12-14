Farmers' welfare top on govt agenda: MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar

Halia (Nalgonda): Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar said that the State government's first priority is farmers and their wellbeing.

Speaking to media here, he expressed his happiness at the release of Rs 7,500 crore in eight installments under prestigious Rythu Bandhu scheme and thanked CM KCR on behalf of the farmers of his constituency. He claimed that nowhere were the farmers benefiting from welfare schemes as in Telangana. He listed out the schemes including Rs 5,000 per acre financial aid in every season, 24-hour free power, Rythu Bheema. The government was procuring every grain that the farmers harvested during the Vanakalam season, he said.

The MLA informed that as many as one lakh quintals of paddy were procured in Nagarjunasagar constituency so far. The TRS party and the government would continue to mount pressure on the Centre till it agrees to procure the paddy that would be cultivated in Yasangi season. He criticisedBJP leader Chintapandu Naveen (Teenmar Mallanna)for his baseless comments, creating confusion among the people.